Frothy Forage Craft Beer Festival

×

What could be better than drinking delicious beer and wine from local breweries and wineries? Drinking delicious local beer and wine while in the great outdoors!

The Frothy Forage is a unique microbrew festival where the surroundings are just as refreshing as the drinks! Surrounded by Riveredge Nature Center’s 379 acres of wild Wisconsin, Frothy Forage registrations include:

– Three hours of sampling from 15+ of our favorite Wisconsin breweries

– A special Beer Trek hike through the woods and prairies complete with additional sampling stations from some great craft drink loving sponsors

– Live music from the party loving Evergreen Grass Band, who have played with the likes of Trampled By Turtles, Greensky Bluegrass, and the Infamous Stringdusters.

– A special Frothy sampling glass made of recycled glass

– Local food trucks with delicious eats available for purchase

– Fun games to challenge friends and strangers alike

Don’t miss out on this one of a kind beer festival! The best part? It’s all for a good cause! All proceeds go directly to protecting and restoring Riveredge’s 379 acres of wild Wisconsin.

More info, the full schedule, and registration at join.riveredgenaturecenter.org/frothyforage!