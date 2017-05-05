Frothy Forage Craft Beer Festival
Riveredge Nature Center 4458 County Hwy Y (Hawthorne Drive), Saukville, Wisconsin 53060
Event time: 12pm-4pm
Price: Tickets are $35 for the full sampling and Frothy experience until May 17. After May 17 and at the door (if not sold out), tickets are $40. Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. Parking will take place at Fireman’s Park in Newburg (508 Main St, Newburg, WI 53090) with a free shuttle bus service providing rides up the road to Riveredge. Shuttle service begins at 11:30 AM. 21+ to drink. Please bring photo ID.
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals