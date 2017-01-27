Fruition w/American Babies

Google Calendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Fruition

with special guest American Babies

Friday, February 17

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The first time they ever made music together, Fruition’s three lead singer-songwriters discovered that their voices naturally blended into beautiful three-part harmonies. In the eight years since that impromptu busking session, the Portland, Oregon-based quintet has grown from a rootsy, string-centric outfit to a full-fledged rock band with an easy but powerful grasp of soul, blues, and British Invasion era pop

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fruition w/American Babies - 2017-02-17 00:00:00