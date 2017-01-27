Fruition w/American Babies

Event time: 8pm

Fruition

with special guest American Babies

Friday, February 17

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The first time they ever made music together, Fruition’s three lead singer-songwriters discovered that their voices naturally blended into beautiful three-part harmonies. In the eight years since that impromptu busking session, the Portland, Oregon-based quintet has grown from a rootsy, string-centric outfit to a full-fledged rock band with an easy but powerful grasp of soul, blues, and British Invasion era pop