Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst: A Doherty Sisters Capparet

Event time: SATURDAY, JANUARY 7th @ 8PM and SUNDAY, JANUARY 8TH @ 4PM

The Doherty Girls Sing the Naked Truth of Family, Friendship, and Fame

Featuring Kelly Doherty, Marcee Doherty-Elst, and Ryan Cappelman

Life is full of big questions. What came first, the chicken or the egg? How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootise Roll pop? Are Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst really sisters? In this cabaret you will get an intimate look into the beguiling relationship of these two women. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll do that thing where you laugh so hard you cry. Get ready for a night of love and laughter that you don't want to miss - 2 nights only at Villa Terrace! Featuring Ryan Cappleman on keys, the Doherty Sisters' hit comedy cabaret has been performed for private parties and theater audiences at Next Act Theater for Uprooted Theatre, the Skylight Bar and Bistro for Renaissance Theaterworks, the Brumder Mansion for Milwaukee Entertainment Group, and the Cedarburg Art Museum. Their Andrews Sisters tribute cabaret was performed for Renaissance Theaterworks in 2015 at their Salon Soiree and they are working on 2 new cabarets - stay tuned for more from Milwaukee's Cabaret Sweethearts!

Written and directed by Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst.

Purchase tickets at: thedohertysisters.bpt.me