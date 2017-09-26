Fungi Fair presented by the Wisconsin Mycological Society

Event time: 10am-3pm

Learn about the exciting world of mycology, fungi and mushrooms. Short lectures, mushroom cooking demos, information and merchandise booths offering Wisconsin Mycological Society T-Shirts, Chaga and Rishi mushrooms for your healthy lifestyle, short local forays, mycological specimens and much more.

Date and Time

Saturday, October 14th 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For Adults / Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Lesley Sheridan lsheridan@UrbanEcologyCenter.org

