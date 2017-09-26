Fungi Fair presented by the Wisconsin Mycological Society
Learn about the exciting world of mycology, fungi and mushrooms. Short lectures, mushroom cooking demos, information and merchandise booths offering Wisconsin Mycological Society T-Shirts, Chaga and Rishi mushrooms for your healthy lifestyle, short local forays, mycological specimens and much more.
Date and Time
Saturday, October 14th 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505
Price
For Adults / Free - donations appreciated
Contact: Lesley Sheridan lsheridan@UrbanEcologyCenter.org
from: dasnell3@gmail.com