Event time: 6:30pm

The Future of Public Radio in a Digital World

Dr. Jack Mitchell will explore the future of public radio as mass media fragments into personal media. In today's digital world, traditional radio is taking a secondary role to digital broadcasting, streaming radio stations, and podcasts. As these forms of mass communications continue to grow in popularity, Dr. Mitchell will also touch on the struggle for public radio to remain public, serving the community at large rather than individual tastes and interests.

Price: FREE