The Gaither Vocal Band: Better Together Tour

A full evening of entertainment and meaningful music is a rare treat anytime, but when the occasion includes the best-loved voices in gospel music… it’s a must-see celebration! If you attend just one musical event this year, an evening hosted by Bill Gaither and featuring these artists is one you can’t miss. It will leave you encouraged, grateful and most certainly smiling!

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Adults: $20.00, $27.50, $37.50, $74.50

Children 12 & under: $20.00, $24.50, $37.50, $74.50

Seniors 60+: $20.00, $24.50, $37.50, $74.50

Groups 0f 10+, per ticket: $20.00, $22.50, $37.50, $74.50