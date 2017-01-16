Event time: Gallery Night on King Drive, Friday, January 20, 2017, 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11am to 2pm

Gallery Night and Day on King Drive

Exhibiting Arts in Celebration of African and African

American Culture

The King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio will host and sponsor Gallery Night on King Drive, Friday, January 20, 2017, 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 11am to 2pm, and continuing with private showings through February 21, 2017 at the King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio, located at 2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

This exhibit is titled, Mural, Mural On the Wall, (What’s In Your Mirror). Featuring Master Artist/Muralist Reynaldo Hernandez exhibiting some of his recent work. Mr. Hernandez is known for his famous painting of the Dove we see as we drive into Milwaukee’s downtown area from the south side of town. Special recognition will be given to and ther artist Muralist Mr. R. S. Johnson. He is known for some of his mural work at St. Francis on 4th and Brown Street in 1968. Darron Reed will be exhibiting various abstracts of jazz and the blues painting in Acrylic and oil mediums. On Friday night, live music is provided by Mary and James Davis with Alvin Turner on saxophone, and the Nefertari Dance group directed by Marilyn Douglas.

This event is free, with refreshments and culinary delights provided Daddy’s Soul Food Restaurant/ Catering. The Main sponsor is the Martin Luther King Economic Development INC. with donations from Growing Power.

Price: free