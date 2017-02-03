Game of Thrones Trivia Night Fundraiser

Event time: 7pm-9pm

Are you a diehard Game of Thrones fan? Think you know everything there is about the TV series? This is your chance to prove your Game of Thrones knowledge! Franklin Public Library is holding a special Game of Thrones Trivia Night February 9, 2017 at 7:00pm to celebrate the R.R. Martin masterpiece and raise money for the library.

Persons of all ages can compete in teams up to 6 members for a chance to win first, second, or third place prizes. Costumes and geekwear are highly encouraged (real weapons not allowed), and attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic drinks and snacks for a casual, picnic-like environment.

Admission to the event is $5 per person. Registration is not required.

Game of Thrones Trivia Night is part of a three-part fundraiser for the Franklin Public Library Foundation. Following Game of Thrones trivia is 80s & 90s trivia on March 9th at 7:00pm and adult only afterhours Disney trivia on April 8th at 7:00pm. For more information about any of these events or to purchase tickets ahead of time, stop by Franklin Public Library at 9151 W Loomis Road or call (414) 425-8214.

Price: $5 entry