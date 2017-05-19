In the Gardens for Children's Education

Event time: 5:30pm-9:00pm

The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens Annual Fundraiser:

A night to enjoy yourself and support a great cause – our children’s education programs!

Proceeds from this fundraiser directly support FBBG Children’s Plant Science & Environmental Education Programs.

Our outcomes-driven programs get kids outdoors – experiencing, enjoying and learning in nature, bringing a vital balance to young minds increasingly bombarded by electronic media.

Featuring:

Special sampler cocktails, cash bar & docent-led Garden Walks

Browse a unique selection of items in our Silent Auction

Bid on exciting Boerner-centered packages during our Live Auction

Enjoy gourmet selections prepared by Zilli Hospitality Group

Live music by the Terry Smirl Jazz Trio

…And much more!

Price: $175/person; purchase by June 5th, 2017 For tickets and more information, call 414-525-5661 or visit https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/fundraiser-2017