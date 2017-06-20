Event time: noon-4pm

Yes, you really can smell Garlic Fest from blocks away. Each summer a slew of Walker’s Point restaurants crowd Second Street for Braise’s annual Garlic Fest, now in its seventh year, offering a variety of pungent, garlic-based dishes. The event also features music, crafts, arts vendors, garlic-themed games and drinks from local distillers and brewers. Looking to wash that garlicy taste out of your mouth? The festival’s green garlic Bloody Marys are probably the wrong thing to order, then, but that doesn’t stop them from hitting the spot.