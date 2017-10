Daya

2017 Grammy Ward winner for “Best Dance Recording"

Debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty certified Gold sales

Features platinum + singles “Hide Away x93, “Sit Still, Look Pretty x93 and “Words x93

Collaborated with The Chainsmokers on the smash hit single “Don’t Let Me Down x93, which won “Best Electronic Video of the Year x93 at the American Music Awards & MTV Award for “Best Electronic Video x93.

“Best New Artist x93 by Radio Disney.

Rolling Stone named her one of their “10 New Artists You Need to Know x93.

Forbes Magazine honored her by being the youngest person on their “30 Under 30 x93 list