Generation Z w/Sam Guyton

Event time: 8:30pm

High-energy band playing everything from rock to pop & dance hits. Featuring Sam Guyton, Lester Thompsen, Ben Havens-Hansen, Emmett Wesolowski & Adam Loeffler. Live in The Alley Cat Lounge @8:30pm - No Cover. https://www.facebook.com/Generation-Z-653849794698170

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3 x93.

Price: No cover