Event time: 2:00 - 3:00 pm & 7:30 - 9:30 pm

With lush, epic arrangements, dynamic three-part harmonies and dashing good looks, GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio has taken the music industry by storm since joining forces in 2014. Comprised of three highly trained tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, Gentri has pioneered a signature sound that can only be described as “Cinematic Pop. x93 GENTRI’s debut album spent 10 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 Billboard charts and their first music video made international headlines on news outlets around the world, including ABC World News, NBC Nightly News and Inside Edition.

Price: TICKETS $34 · $30 Student w/ID $17/$15