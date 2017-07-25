One of America’s largest celebrations of all things German, German Fest invites patrons to raise a stein and honor one of the cultures that helped define Milwaukee. The event celebrates German culture with an abundance of authentic and delicious food, including bratwurst, roast pig, goulash, rollbraten, schnitzel and more. The festival will also feature music and dance performances by The Alex Meixner Band, German brass band Alpensterne, local rock band Copper Box and others, as well as parades, fireworks, a Milwaukee-area battle of the mascots competition and a special opening ceremony salute to the U.S. military. (Through Sunday, July 30).