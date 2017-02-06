Event time: 8pm

The Ghosts of Laura Palmer have been rather quiet for the last few years. Last year after the Ghosts played the Sojourner Family Peace Center’s fund raiser at the Harley-Davidson Museum for a fifth year and almost silently released a follow up to their debut, entitled “ Livin’ For The Soul, Dying For The Funk , x93 the next thing we heard was a New Year’s Eve set with DJ Justin Carloni. But silence must have been deafening as the Ghosts return to Blackbird, their de facto home and namesake for their full-length debut mix.

It’s perfect timing that the Ghosts return home when they do. Absence makes the funk grow stronger.

Price: FREE