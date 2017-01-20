Gladys Knight

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

An Evening with

the "Empress of Soul"

Gladys Knight

Friday, February 10

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

An evening of hit after hit! The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in pop, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

