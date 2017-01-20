Gladys Knight
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
An Evening with
the "Empress of Soul"
Gladys Knight
Friday, February 10
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
An evening of hit after hit! The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in pop, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance