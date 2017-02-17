Glen Phillips of Toad The Wet Sprocket w/Amber Rubarth
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Pabst Theater Group presents
Live from the Back Room
at Colectivo on Prospect featuring
Glen Phillips
of Toad The Wet Sprocket
+ special guest Amber Rubarth
Friday, March 10
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Glen Phillips, The Voice of Toad The Wet Sprocket, up close and personal in a solo acoustic evening of story and song.
Info
