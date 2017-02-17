Glen Phillips of Toad The Wet Sprocket w/Amber Rubarth

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Pabst Theater Group presents

Live from the Back Room

at Colectivo on Prospect featuring

Glen Phillips

of Toad The Wet Sprocket

+ special guest Amber Rubarth

Friday, March 10

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Glen Phillips, The Voice of Toad The Wet Sprocket, up close and personal in a solo acoustic evening of story and song.

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
