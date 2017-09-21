Golden Jubilee Celebration, Oct. 20-21 (register by Oct. 2)
Archbishop Cousins Center Auditorium 3501 S. Lake Drive, City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Event time: Oct. 20-21. Friday night from 7-9 and Saturday from 9-5. Register by Oct. 2
On October 20-21, 2017 there will be a local Golden Jubilee
Celebration- 50 years of the Catholic Charismatic
Renewal. It will be held at the Cousins Center, 3501 South Lake Drive,
St. Francis, Friday night from 7-9 and Saturday from 9-5.
Auxiliary Bishop James Schuerman and Fr. Tim Kitzke will concelebrate
Mass on Saturday at 11:00. Keynote speaker is dynamic, humorous
Jimmy Archer, who is a member of the National Service Committee.
Registration is $50 which includes a Continental breakfast and a hot lunch
of pork or chicken. Call the CCR office at 414-482-1727 by October 2.
Price: Registration is $50 which includes a Continental breakfast and a hot lunch of pork or chicken. Call the CCR office at 414-482-1727 by October 2.