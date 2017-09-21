Golden Jubilee Celebration, Oct. 20-21 (register by Oct. 2)

Archbishop Cousins Center Auditorium 3501 S. Lake Drive, City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235

Event time: Oct. 20-21. Friday night from 7-9 and Saturday from 9-5. Register by Oct. 2

On October 20-21, 2017 there will be a local Golden Jubilee

Celebration- 50 years of the Catholic Charismatic

Renewal.  It will be held at the Cousins Center, 3501 South Lake Drive,

St. Francis, Friday night from 7-9 and Saturday from 9-5. 

Auxiliary Bishop James Schuerman and Fr. Tim Kitzke will concelebrate

 Mass on Saturday at 11:00. Keynote speaker is dynamic, humorous

Jimmy Archer, who is a member of the National Service Committee. 

Registration is $50 which includes a Continental breakfast and a hot lunch

of pork or chicken.  Call the CCR office at 414-482-1727 by October 2.

Archbishop Cousins Center Auditorium 3501 S. Lake Drive, City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235 View Map
