Good City Fest
Good City Brewing 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Good City Brewing presents an outdoor craft beer, food and music festival at its East Side brewery and restaurant. Specialty beers—Dr. J IPA (New England Style) and Barrel Aged Detail Porter with Vanilla and Chipotle Peppers—will be released at 10 a.m. Six local bands will entertain drinkers and diners from 2-8:30 p.m.
Info
