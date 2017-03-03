Goodnight Lulu

Event time: 5:30pm and 7:30pm Fri 12pm, 2pm, 4pm Sat and Sun

Lulu and Momma live in a chicken coop on Farmer Paul’s farm. While the coop is being painted, they have to sleep in the barn. The big, dark building leaves Lulu feeling nervous and scared as she worries about bears, tigers, and alligators coming in during the night. Momma, Farmer Paul, and audience all work to teach Lulu how to be strong and brave from head to toe. Silly knock-knock jokes and fun songs create a lighthearted and sweet story.

Children 10 and under are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring blankets for this special production. The audience even has the chance to meet and get autographs from the actors after the performance.

• Friday, March 17 at 5:30 and 7:30 pm

• Saturday, March 18 at 12, 2, and 4 p.m.

• Sunday, March 19 at 12, 2, and 4 p.m.

Price: $6, call (262) 633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org to purchase tickets.