Gordon Lightfoot

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

With 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats.This tour will feature his well known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot’s own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
