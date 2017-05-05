Grant-Lee Phillips
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Grant-Lee Phillips
Saturday, June 3
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Grant-Lee Phillips well knows as force behind Grant Lee Buffalo and his storied solo career with such fan favorites as "Truly Truly", "Smile" and "Mona Lisa". Others may know him from his role on "Gilmore Girls". This travelling troubador brings his rambling roadshow to the intimate Back Room of Colectivo for this very special night.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance