Granville Business Improvement District (BID) celebrates Grandioso, a Multicultural Arts Celebration

Event time: 11am-6pm

Celebrate Milwaukee’s multi-cultural arts & Granville’s rich ethnic diversity through reggae music, blues, jazz, choral, dance, arts and spoken work

.

Grandioso will bring festival goers from the city and suburbs together in Granville to discover our community’s richness of diversity and potential!

Come enjoy artists, vendors, spirits and Food Trucks.

This will be a magnificent day in Granville!

Grandioso’s entertainment lineup will delight crowds all day long:

· Reggae from Unity the Band

· The NuBlu Band, featuring Carlise Guy, daughter of Chicago Blues famed Buddy Guy.

· The awarding winning dance group, The Gravity Benders

· Local actor, Delvyn Crawford

· The Heritage Chorale of Milwaukee

Artists, vendors, spirits and food trucks round out the event, making for a magnificent day in Granville!

Price: free