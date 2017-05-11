Great Lakes Baroque presents: Rachel Barton Pine returns!

Event time: 7pm

Acclaimed violinist Rachel Barton Pine returns to Great Lakes Baroque, joining Jory Vinikour in performances of four Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord obbligato by Johann Sebastian Bach.

For info: http://www.greatlakesbaroque.org

Price: Adult [General Admission] - $30.80 online | $30 at the door Senior Citizens (age 65+) [General Admission] - $20.50 online | $20 at the door Students, Veterans, Unemployed (with valid ID) [General Admission] - $5.25 online | $5 at the door