The Greatest Generation: A Star Trek Podcast

Event time: 8pm

The Greatest Generation is a comedy podcast about Star Trek: The Next Generation, beloved by everyone from people who’ve never seen an episode, to complete dorkazoids who are fluent in Klingon. Benjamin Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica tell you what’s great, what’s bad, and what’s hilarious about the show they grew up loving, and still do. It’s a little bit nerdy, a lot filthy, and exposes some of Adam and Ben’s most embarrassing stories from their dorky childhoods.