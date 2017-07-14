The Greatest Generation: A Star Trek Podcast

Event time: 8pm

The Greatest Generation is a comedy podcast about Star Trek: The Next Generation, beloved by everyone from people who’ve never seen an episode, to complete dorkazoids who are fluent in Klingon. Benjamin Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica tell you what’s great, what’s bad, and what’s hilarious about the show they grew up loving, and still do. It’s a little bit nerdy, a lot filthy, and exposes some of Adam and Ben’s most embarrassing stories from their dorky childhoods.

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Google Calendar - The Greatest Generation: A Star Trek Podcast - 2017-08-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Greatest Generation: A Star Trek Podcast - 2017-08-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Greatest Generation: A Star Trek Podcast - 2017-08-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Greatest Generation: A Star Trek Podcast - 2017-08-15 00:00:00