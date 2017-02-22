Event time: 8pm

GREG KOCH BAND

Thu Mar 16 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W Bruce St. $15

The Greg Koch Band for tonight features international guitar fiend Greg Koch, Greg’s son, Dylan on drums and veteran Milwaukee musicians Eric Hervey on bass and Theo Merriweather on keyboards.

“Greg Koch has been our go-to guy for a dozen years now. We’ve sent him all around the world as Fender’s top ambassador. His skill as not only a guitarist but also as a world-class musician in general is matched only by his tireless commitment, leadership, professionalism, humor and utter reliability. I’ve worked with Greg for years and all I can say is that the endless depth of his musical skill and the sheer delight of his demeanor, day in and day out, absolutely has no equal. He’s the best in every sense of the word. x93 BILL CUMMISKEY, Vice President of Artistic Relations for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

“I believe Greg Koch is pound for pound the best guitar player in the world today. His, tone, feel and style are unrivaled in today’s guitar playing community. He is scary good. It was a true honor to do shows with him. x93 JOE BONAMASSA

“Greg Koch is one of those players with chops to spare. But he’s also got a wonderful sense of humor and despite his talent, doesn’t take himself too seriously. … – great chops, great imagination, and again, his sense of humor. It doesn’t get much better than this. x93 VINTAGE GUITAR MAGAZINE – John Heidt, editor

advance tickets available here--

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/gregkoch-2/

Price: $15