Grimm Brothers Band

Event time: 8pm-12am

Comprised of 3 veteran performer vocalists, among them Wisconsin Association of Music Industry (WAMI) Hall of Fame inductees, The Grimm Brothers light up dance floors and concert stages wherever they appear. Their music and vocal harmonies consist of an audience pleasing blend of both originals and tributes to some of today and yesterday's greatest artists. During a typical Grimm Brothers show, you'll see Steve Grimm – award winning songwriter and founder of Milwaukee's Bad Boy, on lead guitar and vocals, blending rock, funk and blues in his unique and energy charged delivery of original and covers.

Price: FREE