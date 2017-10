×

Join us at the

for our 3rd

Social! This is a FREE event and open to ALL!

Be ready to enjoy our rooftop patio while bringing your best game face to go against others in some patio party activities. Bring a group and challenge your friends in a game of beer pong, flip cup, footie pool-ball, and darts. Go through each game and keep score cause the winning team will be going home with some great Guinness swag!

While challenging your friends also hang out with Guinness Brewery Ambassador, Jimmy Callahan! The first 50 Guinness' will be on us as well as samples of Irish Wheat. Also enjoy $3 Build Your Own Burgers!

This will be a great Monday evening, that you won't want to miss, to spend with Guinness on our patio with the Red Lion Crew!