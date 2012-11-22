HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

Google Calendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00

Hamburger Mary's 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

DO YOU LIKE TO EAT GOOD FOOD???

DO YOU LIKE TO PLAY BINGO????

 

Join Second Hand Purrs at Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille for HamBINGO Charity Night!!

When:           Thursday, August 17, 2017

Time:             8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where:         Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille

                        NEW LOCATION: 730 South 5th Street in Milwaukee

                        Phone: 414-488-2555

 

There will be awesome bingo prizes and a 50/50 raffle!!!

 

***Each BINGO packet includes 3 BINGO cards per game. 

CAUTION: Bingo games can get a little risqué – but are always in good fun!  If you are easily offended or would like to bring children, this event may not be right for you.  Please contact the Shelter secondhandpurrs@gmail.com  if you have any questions!

100% of raised profits go to Second Hand Purrs!!!

****************************************************

****KEEP IN MIND ****

Hamburger Mary’s is an operating bar and grille – space in the dining room is limited!  Non-eaters/drinkers may be asked to give up their table or join other tables if the restaurant gets busy.  You do not need to arrive before 7:30 pm unless you want to!

 

Hope to see you there!                             

Info
Hamburger Mary's 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Misc. Events
Google Calendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2017-08-17 00:00:00