HamBINGO Thursday August 17 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

DO YOU LIKE TO EAT GOOD FOOD???

DO YOU LIKE TO PLAY BINGO????

Join Second Hand Purrs at Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille for HamBINGO Charity Night!!

When: Thursday, August 17, 2017

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grille

NEW LOCATION: 730 South 5th Street in Milwaukee

Phone: 414-488-2555

There will be awesome bingo prizes and a 50/50 raffle!!!

***Each BINGO packet includes 3 BINGO cards per game.

CAUTION: Bingo games can get a little risqué – but are always in good fun! If you are easily offended or would like to bring children, this event may not be right for you. Please contact the Shelter secondhandpurrs@gmail.com if you have any questions!

100% of raised profits go to Second Hand Purrs!!!

****************************************************

****KEEP IN MIND ****

Hamburger Mary’s is an operating bar and grille – space in the dining room is limited! Non-eaters/drinkers may be asked to give up their table or join other tables if the restaurant gets busy. You do not need to arrive before 7:30 pm unless you want to!

Hope to see you there!