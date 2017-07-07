Hand-building Pottery Class

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: Tuesdays-4 Week Session-6-8:30pm

 During this 4 week session, students will learn basic hand-building techniques like coil, slab and pinch pots and how to create both functional and sculptural masterpieces. Additionally, surface design and glaze interactions will be discovered. All clay required for this class is included. Learn the ins and outs of our open clay studio while gaining the confidence to work independently in an open studio environment. Instructor: Betsy Davis. 

Price: $75

