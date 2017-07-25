HarborPark Jazz Rhythm and Blues Festival: Natty Nation (2:45pm), Terry James and the Blue Flames (4:15pm), CNJ Latin Jazz Quintet (5:45pm), Euge Groove (7:30pm)

The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues festival, one of Kenosha's most festive lakefront music events returns with an international mix of smooth and Latin Jazz, Chicago style blues and Reggae music. Euge Groove, a contemporary saxophonist and smooth Jazz artist is the headliner scheduled for Saturday Aug. 19. Waukegan based blues artist Terry James and the Blue Flames, Milwaukee based CNJ Latin Jazz Quintet and Reggae phenom Natty Nation of Madison, Wisconsin will complete the performance schedule.

Gates for the Jazz, Rhythm & Blues music event open at 12:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Tenuta's, Andrea's, and the Kenosha Community Foundation office, or visit www.mahonefund.org. General admission lawn seats are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. The Texas Roadhouse VIP lounge tickets are $85(includes concert ticket, food, complimentary beer and wine). For sponsorship and corporate packages please contact Tim Mahone at 262.654.2412.

