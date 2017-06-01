Event time: 9am-5pm

Harley-Davidson® Motorcycle Demos

Harley-Davidson Museum®

June 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Demo the latest Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and find your perfect match. Demo rides are free. Available bikes vary. Come early to register and ride all day. Demo riders are required to possess a valid motorcycle operator's license and be at least 18 years of age. Demo riders and passengers are required to wear a properly-fitting, D.O.T. certified helmet and other appropriate riding gear (including eye protection, shirt, full-length pants, and closed-toed shoes) while riding in the demo event.