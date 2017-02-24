Over Our Head Players auditions for "Bob: A Life In Five Acts"

Event time: Auditions are on Tuesday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m.

Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for Bob: A Life In Five Acts , a “comedic exploration of American mythology x93by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb. Auditions are on Tuesday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. Roles are available for three-five men and two-four women. Three or more male actors are needed, age range 20’s – 50’s. Two or more female actors are needed, age range 18 - 30. Some actors will play multiple roles. Shows run three weekends, April 21 – May 7. All performances will be at Sixth Street Theatre, Downtown Racine.

Auditions involve cold readings from the script; prepared pieces are not necessary. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. For more information, please leave a message for director Brandy Harrell at the box office,(262)632-6802. Interested actors who cannot make the scheduled audition time may contact the director to arrange an alternate date.

Volunteers are also needed in technical capacities, including light design, sound design, running crew, costumes, props, set building, and ushers.

All performances will be at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 6th Street, Racine. Shows run three weekends April 21 – May 7. Friday shows are at 8:00, Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00, and Sundays are at 2:30.

Rehearsals begin soon and will generally be weekday evenings. OOHPs veteran Brandy Harrell directs.

Born and abandoned in a White Castle restroom, Bob energetically embarks on an epic journey in a beige Malibu. His five-act life follows a rags-to-riches, fame-to-fall, love-of-living-life tale. A play that explores how hard it is to figure out what will make one happy.

Over Our Head Players is a non-profit organization of volunteer theatrical talent in their 25th season. Founded in 1992, the mainstay of OOHP has been contemporary comedy; they also have a commitment to original productions. Their 25th Season also includes 2017 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival, running now through March 5.