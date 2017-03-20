Over Our Head Players presents: Bob: A Life In Five Acts by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb

Sixth Street Theatre 318 Sixth St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Over Our Head Players presents an epic comedy with Bob: A Life In Five Acts by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.   All performances will be at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine.  Performances run weekends, April 21 – May 7.  Fridays are at 8:00, Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00, and Sundays are at 2:30.  Reservations are available through the box office, (262)632-6802, or online at www.overourheadplayers.org.  Tickets are $17.50.

Born and abandoned in a White Castle restroom, Bob energetically embarks on an epic road trip in a beige Malibu.  His five-act life follows a rags-to-riches, fame-to-fall, love-of-living-life tale.  A fast-moving comedy about an aspiring “Great Man x93 that explores how to find what will make one happy. 

Sixth Street Theatre 318 Sixth St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
