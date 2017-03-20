Over Our Head Players presents: Bob: A Life In Five Acts by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb

Event time: April 21 – May 7. Fridays are at 8:00, Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00, and Sundays are at 2:30.

Over Our Head Players presents an epic comedy with Bob: A Life In Five Acts by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb. All performances will be at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Downtown Racine. Performances run weekends, April 21 – May 7. Fridays are at 8:00, Saturdays are at 5:30 and 8:00, and Sundays are at 2:30. Reservations are available through the box office, (262)632-6802, or online at www.overourheadplayers.org. Tickets are $17.50.

Born and abandoned in a White Castle restroom, Bob energetically embarks on an epic road trip in a beige Malibu. His five-act life follows a rags-to-riches, fame-to-fall, love-of-living-life tale. A fast-moving comedy about an aspiring “Great Man x93 that explores how to find what will make one happy.

