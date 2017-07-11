The Heart of Robin Hood

Event time: Tuesdays & Thursday at 8pm, Saturdays at 5pm

All is not well in Nottingham. A cruel prince is terrorizing the countryside, the poor are overwhelmed with taxes and debts, and Robin Hood has learned to steal from the rich—but hasn’t figured out the other part. To the rescue comes a sword-wielding, sharp-witted Maid Marion, who sets out to show Robin and his band of men that there can be honor among thieves. David Farr’s funny, adventurous tale will surprise you with a new spin on a story you think you know. We are thrilled to turn the beautiful Garden at Björklunden into Sherwood Forest this summer and bring this classic family tale to life!