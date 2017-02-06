Event time: 6-9pm

Bringing together Valentine’s Day and the romantic atmosphere of The Domes at night, The Friends of The Domes invites couples to enjoy the evening at Hearts Under Glass, Feb. 14, from 6–9 p.m. The Mitchell Park Domes is located at 524 S. Layton Blvd.

After entering the softly-lit lobby, couples will stroll under the silver glow of the “moon x93 in the Desert Dome, will hear the rush of the waterfall in the candle-lit Tropical Dome, and will be entertained by a light show set to music in the Show Dome. The light show will be presented on the hour, beginning at 7 p.m., with the last show at 9 p.m.

“Join us before dinner for appetizers and cocktails or after dinner for dessert and drinks—either way, your experience at The Domes will have an atmosphere unmatched in Milwaukee, x93 said Liz Fehring, Event Coordinator for Friends of The Domes. “Over the years, we’ve even seen a few couples leave the event newly engaged! x93

While at the event, couples will also view the most popular exhibit of the year: the garden train show. “The Great Train Robbery x93 features G-scale trains on four sets of tracks crisscrossing the miniaturized landscape of the Wild West. Canyons, southwestern rock formations, and small towns in the territory are located along the track, while tiny bandits are lurking in the landscape, ready to pull a heist.

As a memento of the night, a complimentary photo will be taken of each couple. A caricature artist will also be on-site.

Special-event admission rates apply for this fundraising event of the Friends of The Domes. General admission is $15 per person and includes one adult- or non-alcoholic-beverage ticket. Membership passes and coupons are not valid for this event. Appetizers, desserts, and additional drinks will be available for cash purchase from Zilli Hospitality Group.

Advanced admission is available online through the Friends website or in the Domes Gift Shop. Admission will also be available at the door.

For details, contact the Friends of The Domes at (414) 257-5608 or through milwaukeedomes.org.