×

George's Tavern is proud to present the legendary Heartsfield! The band performs a fantastic show, relaying their long history in the Country Rock arena, having shared the stage with all the greats over the years. This is one you don't want to miss.

Heartsfield has toured the United States in each decade since the 1970s, having performed before nearly 10,000,000 fans at 4,500 shows at colleges and universities, fairs and festivals, clubs and bars, private parties, stadiums, and in the streets. Having released their 11th album recently, they have sold millions of records and continue to please audiences with their brand of vocal rock music.

$7 Advance, $10 Door

Advance Tickets Online:

Advance Tickets at George's: Sales begin Monday April 17