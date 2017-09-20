Herbie Hancock Spin + Ticket Giveaway!
Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 8pm-Midnight
Rediscover the genius of jazz legend Herbie Hancock. Join DJ Carol Klein for an all-Herbie spin that spans 50+ years, and you could win a pair of tickets to see Herbie live at the Pabst Theatre October 20!! Great music, great coctails, no cover.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1897013173892767/
Info
Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
DJs & Karaoke