Herbie Hancock Spin + Ticket Giveaway!

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8pm-Midnight

Rediscover the genius of jazz legend Herbie Hancock. Join DJ Carol Klein for an all-Herbie spin that spans 50+ years, and you could win a pair of tickets to see Herbie live at the Pabst Theatre October 20!! Great music, great coctails, no cover. 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1897013173892767/

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
