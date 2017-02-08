Event time: opens on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. and runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre in the David A. Straz, Jr. Center.

A History of Falling Things , written by James Graham and directed by Logan Milway ’17, opens on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. and runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre in the David A. Straz, Jr. Center.

A History of Falling Things is a love story about two young adults named Jacqui and Robin, who share a common problem. Both are keraunothetophobiacs—meaning they have a crippling fear of falling satellites. Their anxieties about what might happen to them in the outside restricts them to the indoors. By chance, the two stumble across one another in an online chat room, and begin to fall for one another through their charming and intimate conversations. As their relationship deepens, they face a growing conflict: should they stay in the safety of the indoor world they know, or venture into the uncertainty that lies in the world outside? A perfect piece for Valentine’s Day weekend, A History of Falling Things is sure to charm and delight its audiences.

Price: Tickets are on sale now, Adults $14, Seniors (55+) $10, Students $8. Tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at carthage.edu/tickets or Tuesday to Friday noon – 5 p.m. at 262-551-6661. If you have any questions, please contact the Box Office at 262-551-6661 or at theatretickets@carthage.edu