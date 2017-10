HKE MKE 2017

Event time: 9am-1pm

Beginning in Milwaukee's beautiful Riverside Park, you'll hike at your own pace through the Milwaukee Rotary Centennial Arboretum and along the East and West sides of the Milwaukee River. The 2.5 mile route is family-friendly and tailored to different abilities so everyone can participate.

Help support the Urban Ecology Center’s mission by inviting your friends and family and let's HKE MKE!

Price: Member: $30. Non-Member: $35 Child Member: $10. Child Non-Member: $15