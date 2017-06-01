Holmes and Watson

Event time: 7:30 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 pm Fridays, 4pm/8pm Saturdays, 2pm/7pm Sundays

Dr. Watson is called upon to disprove the many frauds, fakes, and charlatans who have popped up all over the world claiming to be Sherlock Holmes following his “death x93 at Reichenbach Falls. Watson travels to a remote mental asylum where three men have recently been admitted, each claiming to be the late detective and matching his physical description. Watson must confront the men and figure out which one is the real Holmes. This thrilling new drama, by the celebrated writer of the movies Mr. Holmes and Stage Beauty , is next up in our series of popular mysteries like The Mousetrap and The 39 Steps .

All performances schedules subject to change, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or up to date information.

Price: Tickets start at $30 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com