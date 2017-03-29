Holocaust By Bullets Opening Program

Event time: 7:00pm

Join us for the opening of "Holocaust by Bullets: Ten Years of Investigations." This powerful exhibit showcases Father Patrick Desbois and Yahad - In Unum’s historic undertaking to ensure that these victims won’t be forgotten. Appropriate for high school students and older. Free and open to the public from April 20 to May 23.

■Special Guest Speaker: Father Patrick Desbois

■Docent-led tours. Pre-registration required: MilwaukeeJewish.org/BulletsOpening

■$10 per person

■Location: Rubenstein Pavilion of the Jewish Home and Care Center (1414 N. Prospect Ave.)

Learn more about Holocaust by Bullets at www.MilwaukeeJewish.org/Bullets

