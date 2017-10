×

CALLING ALL HOMEBREWERS! Want the chance to have one of your beers on tap at a local Milwaukee bar??! Here's your chance! This is open to the public so spread the word!

It’s time to show us what you’ve got!

Entry Fees: $10 members

$15 non-members*

$5 early bird discount for any team that registers

before 5/29

All teams must be 1-4 people

*Any person/team may register as a member but must obtain membership status on or before 8/4/2017.