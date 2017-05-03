Event time: 2pm

The annual Honors Recital will be held Sunday, May 14. The concert begins at 2 p.m. and will be preceded by an awards ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Each year, the Carthage Music Department holds its most prestigious music event, the Honors Recital, as a celebration of the excellent work done by its students. The students selected are honored as the best performers of the year. It is a longstanding tradition at Carthage, alongside other esteemed schools of music, and gives students the opportunity to perform for and be recognized by their peers for the outstanding work they have done. The recital’s participants are chosen through a highly selective audition process. Performers are not limited by year in school: all members of the department are eligible to participate. However, students of music must get the approval of a faculty member to audition, and are then narrowed down through individual auditions. The competitive nature of these auditions ensure that the annual recital is comprised of masterful performances by dedicated students.

In order to be selected for the event, musicians must show mastery in their given instrument and choose a music that is self-contained, in that it focuses on a particular composer or theme. This year’s recital will feature Marina Adamany ’17 on clarinet, Emily Armbrecht ’19 on flute, soprano MeriKate Bock ’17, Geng Chen ’19 on cello, a violin duo that consists of Mary Kelly Hutchinson ’19 and Heather Beckman ’19, soprano Allie Kurkjian ‘18, Haoran Liu on piano, Karl Stefans ’17 on tuba, the President’s String Quartet, soprano Laura Smith ’19, Lauren Tajnai ‘17 on flute, and soprano Olivia Wallace ’17. This group of performers is filled with dedicated and incredibly talented musicians that never fail to astonish with their work. The event promises to be one rich in incredible music making.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859.

Price: free