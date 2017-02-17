Horseshoes and Hand Grenades w/Dead Man Winter

Event time: 8pm

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

+ special guest Dead Man Winter

Friday, March 10

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Hailing from the river town of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades plays something like progressive high-energy folk music with strong roots in old-time and bluegrass. Now catch them at the historic Pabst Theater for a foot-stompin’ good time with special guests, Dead Man Winter.