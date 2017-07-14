Idina Menzel

Event time: 8pm

With her breakthrough role as Elsa in Disney’s global box office smash Frozen, and singing the multi-platinum Oscar-winning song “Let It Go, x93 she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel recently released her latest album idina., which she considers “the most personal, introspective albums I’ve ever made. x93 This is Menzel’s first album since her October 2014 release of Holiday Wishes, a Christmas album produced by Grammy Award-winner Walter Afanasieff (Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey). Holiday Wishes was met with rave reviews, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. idina., produced by Eric Rosse (Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles) and Greg Wells (Katy Perry, OneRepublic), is Menzel’s first original studio album since 2008’s I Stand, and features “I See You x93 and “Queen of Swords. x93