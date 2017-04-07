Event time: Mon-Wed, noon – 5pm Thursdays, noon – 7pm Fridays, noon – 5pm Sat-Sun, closed

Co-Curated by Nirmal Raja and Santhosh Sakhinala

April 14 – May 12

Opening Reception: Friday, April 14, 5-8pm

Artist Talk: April 14, 7pm with Shaurya Kumar

Print workshop with Indian Artist Gouri Vemula April 14, 3pm-4:30pm in the Studio Arts & Crafts Centre, Union Ground level

India Inked!, an exhibition of prints, brings together eighteen artists who have roots in India, its history and culture. Some artists explore new methods and forms while others attempt to expand the possibilities of conventional methods of printmaking. These artists respond to diverse contemporary experiences within and outside of India. Certain sensibilities and ideas linked to India and its cultural forms connect the artworks in this exhibition.

Exhibiting Artists: Preeti Aggarwal, Moutushi Chakraborty, Sudhakar Chippa, Nandini Chirimar, Anujan Ezhikode, Indrani Nayar Gall, Sarojini Johnson, Ina Kaur, Arup Kuity, Karuna Sukka, Shaurya Kumar, Viraj Mithani, Kurma Nadham, Sangeeta Reddy, Srabani Sarkar, Shyam Sharma, Shantanu Suman, Gouri Vemula