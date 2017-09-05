Each year Indian Summer wraps up Milwaukee’s summer run of outdoor ethnic festivals with by celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Great Lakes Native American communities. Along with a the daily pow-wows, attractions include Native American arts and craft demonstrations, storytelling demonstrations, an array of dance performances, tribal farmers market and lacrosse games, all of which are best enjoyed while snacking on some fry bread or other traditional foods like bison, walleye, wild rice and hominy soup. And for those who didn’t get their fill this summer, there will be a fireworks display Saturday night at 10 p.m. (Through Sunday, Sept. 10.)