Event time: February 28, 7:00 p.m. March 1, 10:00 a.m.

Indie Lens Pop-Up: THE BAD KIDS

February 28, 7:00 p.m.

March 1, 10:00 a.m.

The screening will be held in the JMKAC Theatre.

Located in an impoverished Mojave Desert community, Black Rock Continuation High School is an alternative for at-risk students with little hope of graduating from a traditional high school. It's their last chance. This coming-of-age story shows extraordinary educators and talented students combating crippling effects of poverty.

FREE and open to the public.

