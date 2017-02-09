Indie Lens Pop-Up: THE BAD KIDS
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Event time: February 28, 7:00 p.m. March 1, 10:00 a.m.
The screening will be held in the JMKAC Theatre.
Located in an impoverished Mojave Desert community, Black Rock Continuation High School is an alternative for at-risk students with little hope of graduating from a traditional high school. It's their last chance. This coming-of-age story shows extraordinary educators and talented students combating crippling effects of poverty.
FREE and open to the public.
