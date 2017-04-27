Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance

Google Calendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 6pm - 8pm

Thursday       May 4th      6pm – 8pm

Of course you will want to learn how to add fragrance and color to handmade soap to make it uniquely your own. You will create one pound of beautiful soap that is the color and scent that pleases you the most.  The Basic Soap Making Class is a prerequisite. Instructor: Laura Zielinski  Supply Fee: $15 Fee: $30

Contact: Beth Dary-beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

262-605-4745

Price: Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance - 2017-05-04 00:00:00