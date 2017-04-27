Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance

Event time: 6pm - 8pm

Thursday May 4th 6pm – 8pm

Of course you will want to learn how to add fragrance and color to handmade soap to make it uniquely your own. You will create one pound of beautiful soap that is the color and scent that pleases you the most. The Basic Soap Making Class is a prerequisite. Instructor: Laura Zielinski Supply Fee: $15 Fee: $30

Contact: Beth Dary-beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

262-605-4745

Price: Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15