Intermediate Soap Making-Color & Fragrance
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Event time: 6pm - 8pm
Thursday May 4th 6pm – 8pm
Of course you will want to learn how to add fragrance and color to handmade soap to make it uniquely your own. You will create one pound of beautiful soap that is the color and scent that pleases you the most. The Basic Soap Making Class is a prerequisite. Instructor: Laura Zielinski Supply Fee: $15 Fee: $30
Contact: Beth Dary-beth@lemonstreetgallery.org
262-605-4745
Price: Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups